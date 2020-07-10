25726 Weston Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Spectacular highly upgraded home in the beautiful gated community of Rolling Hills. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home features a custom gourmet kitchen which is open to the family room with a Sub Zero built in refrigerator and custom cupboards, Caribbean rosewood flooring, a new steel tile roof, custom closets, bathrooms all completely remodeled, a three car garage, new windows throughout and a lovely private backyard with fire pit. The home has been meticulously maintained with no detail left undone. Absolutely Turn Key! The beautiful community Rolling Hills offers many amenities like a pool, tennis courts, spa, sports courts, play equipment, picnic area and walking trails and is within walking distance of restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, and Lifetime Fitness.