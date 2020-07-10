25726 Weston Drive

Amenities
Spectacular highly upgraded home in the beautiful gated community of Rolling Hills. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home features a custom gourmet kitchen which is open to the family room with a Sub Zero built in refrigerator and custom cupboards, Caribbean rosewood flooring, a new steel tile roof, custom closets, bathrooms all completely remodeled, a three car garage, new windows throughout and a lovely private backyard with fire pit. The home has been meticulously maintained with no detail left undone. Absolutely Turn Key! The beautiful community Rolling Hills offers many amenities like a pool, tennis courts, spa, sports courts, play equipment, picnic area and walking trails and is within walking distance of restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, and Lifetime Fitness.