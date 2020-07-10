All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

25726 Weston Drive

25726 Weston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25726 Weston Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rolling Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spectacular highly upgraded home in the beautiful gated community of Rolling Hills. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home features a custom gourmet kitchen which is open to the family room with a Sub Zero built in refrigerator and custom cupboards, Caribbean rosewood flooring, a new steel tile roof, custom closets, bathrooms all completely remodeled, a three car garage, new windows throughout and a lovely private backyard with fire pit. The home has been meticulously maintained with no detail left undone. Absolutely Turn Key! The beautiful community Rolling Hills offers many amenities like a pool, tennis courts, spa, sports courts, play equipment, picnic area and walking trails and is within walking distance of restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, and Lifetime Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25726 Weston Drive have any available units?
25726 Weston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25726 Weston Drive have?
Some of 25726 Weston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25726 Weston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25726 Weston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25726 Weston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25726 Weston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25726 Weston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25726 Weston Drive offers parking.
Does 25726 Weston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25726 Weston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25726 Weston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25726 Weston Drive has a pool.
Does 25726 Weston Drive have accessible units?
No, 25726 Weston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25726 Weston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25726 Weston Drive has units with dishwashers.

