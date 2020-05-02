All apartments in Laguna Niguel
257 Chandon
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

257 Chandon

257 Chandon · No Longer Available
Location

257 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Excellent Chandon 2BR, 2.5 Bath townhouse in the desirable Marina Hills Community. HOA amenities include a pool, spa, tennis courts, park, picnic area and bocce ball court - and its just a short drive to the beach. This is a very private end unit with no other buildings behind - lots of trees and very peaceful. Upgrades include hardwood and travertine flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliance. The 2 bedrooms upstairs each have their own bathroom. There is a 2 car direct access garage and a separate laundry room inside. It doesn't get much better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Chandon have any available units?
257 Chandon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Chandon have?
Some of 257 Chandon's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Chandon currently offering any rent specials?
257 Chandon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Chandon pet-friendly?
No, 257 Chandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 257 Chandon offer parking?
Yes, 257 Chandon offers parking.
Does 257 Chandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Chandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Chandon have a pool?
Yes, 257 Chandon has a pool.
Does 257 Chandon have accessible units?
No, 257 Chandon does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Chandon have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Chandon does not have units with dishwashers.
