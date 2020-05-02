257 Chandon

Amenities

Excellent Chandon 2BR, 2.5 Bath townhouse in the desirable Marina Hills Community. HOA amenities include a pool, spa, tennis courts, park, picnic area and bocce ball court - and its just a short drive to the beach. This is a very private end unit with no other buildings behind - lots of trees and very peaceful. Upgrades include hardwood and travertine flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliance. The 2 bedrooms upstairs each have their own bathroom. There is a 2 car direct access garage and a separate laundry room inside. It doesn't get much better.