Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25606 Paseo La Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25606 Paseo La Vista

25606 Paseo La Vista · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

25606 Paseo La Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the Exquisite Panoramic Views from this Townhome in the popular Sparrow Hill Community. Freeway close, enjoy all the shopping in both Laguna Niguel and the Shops at Mission Viejo. Only minutes to the Dana Point Harbor and the Beaches of South Orange County. Entertain in the roomy Kitchen with solid counter surfaces, Island and Custom Cabinetry. Just re-painted and newer Bosch dishwasher, laundry area for full-size washer and dryer. Step out onto the backyard patio and watch the Sunsets! Relax in front of one of two custom upgraded Fireplaces in the Family/Dining room or the Master Bedroom. Lots of storage with additional attic storage (ladder in the walk-in closet). Play in the sparkling Pool, Spa and Tennis Court. Spectacular Canyon and Hill Views from most rooms, including Kitchen and Master. Refrigerator included. Lots of Cabinetry in the spacious Kitchen. New Bosch dishwasher, newly painted with one car garage and one reserved parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25606 Paseo La Vista have any available units?
25606 Paseo La Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25606 Paseo La Vista have?
Some of 25606 Paseo La Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25606 Paseo La Vista currently offering any rent specials?
25606 Paseo La Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25606 Paseo La Vista pet-friendly?
No, 25606 Paseo La Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25606 Paseo La Vista offer parking?
Yes, 25606 Paseo La Vista does offer parking.
Does 25606 Paseo La Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25606 Paseo La Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25606 Paseo La Vista have a pool?
Yes, 25606 Paseo La Vista has a pool.
Does 25606 Paseo La Vista have accessible units?
No, 25606 Paseo La Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 25606 Paseo La Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25606 Paseo La Vista has units with dishwashers.
