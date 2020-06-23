25606 Paseo La Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the Exquisite Panoramic Views from this Townhome in the popular Sparrow Hill Community. Freeway close, enjoy all the shopping in both Laguna Niguel and the Shops at Mission Viejo. Only minutes to the Dana Point Harbor and the Beaches of South Orange County. Entertain in the roomy Kitchen with solid counter surfaces, Island and Custom Cabinetry. Just re-painted and newer Bosch dishwasher, laundry area for full-size washer and dryer. Step out onto the backyard patio and watch the Sunsets! Relax in front of one of two custom upgraded Fireplaces in the Family/Dining room or the Master Bedroom. Lots of storage with additional attic storage (ladder in the walk-in closet). Play in the sparkling Pool, Spa and Tennis Court. Spectacular Canyon and Hill Views from most rooms, including Kitchen and Master. Refrigerator included. Lots of Cabinetry in the spacious Kitchen. New Bosch dishwasher, newly painted with one car garage and one reserved parking space.