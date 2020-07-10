All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25515 Rue Chanson
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

25515 Rue Chanson

25515 Rue Chanson · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
Location

25515 Rue Chanson, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this little French Chateau. The 2 bedroom 2.5 bath almost 1700 sqft dual master home is tucked in this adorable gated community of Villa De Cerise. Enter this spacious home with its high ceilings and abundance of natural light. On the main level you will find a large open kitchen with dual dining areas, you can use as a formal dining or as extra large living/office space off the family room. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a ceder lined walk-in closet and an oversized master bath. Secondary bedroom come with its own bathroom as well. Outdoors you have your own private enclose patio, 2-car direct access garage. This private gated 48 home community comes with its own pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25515 Rue Chanson have any available units?
25515 Rue Chanson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25515 Rue Chanson have?
Some of 25515 Rue Chanson's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25515 Rue Chanson currently offering any rent specials?
25515 Rue Chanson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25515 Rue Chanson pet-friendly?
No, 25515 Rue Chanson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25515 Rue Chanson offer parking?
Yes, 25515 Rue Chanson offers parking.
Does 25515 Rue Chanson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25515 Rue Chanson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25515 Rue Chanson have a pool?
Yes, 25515 Rue Chanson has a pool.
Does 25515 Rue Chanson have accessible units?
No, 25515 Rue Chanson does not have accessible units.
Does 25515 Rue Chanson have units with dishwashers?
No, 25515 Rue Chanson does not have units with dishwashers.
