25515 Rue Chanson

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this little French Chateau. The 2 bedroom 2.5 bath almost 1700 sqft dual master home is tucked in this adorable gated community of Villa De Cerise. Enter this spacious home with its high ceilings and abundance of natural light. On the main level you will find a large open kitchen with dual dining areas, you can use as a formal dining or as extra large living/office space off the family room. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a ceder lined walk-in closet and an oversized master bath. Secondary bedroom come with its own bathroom as well. Outdoors you have your own private enclose patio, 2-car direct access garage. This private gated 48 home community comes with its own pool and spa.