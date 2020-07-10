All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes. The desirable end-unit home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths at just under 2,000 square feet, has just been re-piped throughout and has a brand new roof. Additional features of this light and bright, meticulously maintained home include stunning flooring, a neutral palette, vaulted ceilings, dual-glazed vinyl windows, a fireplace, and a gorgeous deck overlooking the canyon. Formal living room and dining room and the beautifully updated kitchen opens to a large family room. Designed with the chef in mind, the kitchen offers a huge amount of cabinetry, quartz surfaces, refrigerator, wine fridge, microwave, and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. The upper level features a huge master suite overlooking the canyon and you'll love the oversize master bathroom. Very light and bright secondary bedrooms, and a darling bathroom, built-in desk and linen storage are at the other end of the long hallway. Immaculate garage with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets, a deep sink and washer/dryer are included. The rear deck overlooking the majestic canyon is the perfect place to relax or entertain and is sure to please your guests. Ville de Cerise is a very low density community with plenty of open space, greenbelts, gorgeous landscaping, community pool & spa and a very convenient Laguna Niguel location.

EXCLUSIONS:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25496 Rue Terrase have any available units?
25496 Rue Terrase has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25496 Rue Terrase have?
Some of 25496 Rue Terrase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25496 Rue Terrase currently offering any rent specials?
25496 Rue Terrase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25496 Rue Terrase pet-friendly?
No, 25496 Rue Terrase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25496 Rue Terrase offer parking?
Yes, 25496 Rue Terrase offers parking.
Does 25496 Rue Terrase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25496 Rue Terrase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25496 Rue Terrase have a pool?
Yes, 25496 Rue Terrase has a pool.
Does 25496 Rue Terrase have accessible units?
No, 25496 Rue Terrase does not have accessible units.
Does 25496 Rue Terrase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25496 Rue Terrase has units with dishwashers.
