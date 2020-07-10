25496 Rue Terrase

Amenities

This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes. The desirable end-unit home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths at just under 2,000 square feet, has just been re-piped throughout and has a brand new roof. Additional features of this light and bright, meticulously maintained home include stunning flooring, a neutral palette, vaulted ceilings, dual-glazed vinyl windows, a fireplace, and a gorgeous deck overlooking the canyon. Formal living room and dining room and the beautifully updated kitchen opens to a large family room. Designed with the chef in mind, the kitchen offers a huge amount of cabinetry, quartz surfaces, refrigerator, wine fridge, microwave, and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. The upper level features a huge master suite overlooking the canyon and you'll love the oversize master bathroom. Very light and bright secondary bedrooms, and a darling bathroom, built-in desk and linen storage are at the other end of the long hallway. Immaculate garage with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets, a deep sink and washer/dryer are included. The rear deck overlooking the majestic canyon is the perfect place to relax or entertain and is sure to please your guests. Ville de Cerise is a very low density community with plenty of open space, greenbelts, gorgeous landscaping, community pool & spa and a very convenient Laguna Niguel location.



