All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 25462 Via Estudio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25462 Via Estudio
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

25462 Via Estudio

25462 Via Estudio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25462 Via Estudio, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stylish and Chic Single Level home in Laguna Niguel. Modern vibes throughout this remodeled home with Quarts counters, hexagon subway tiles, new cabinets, artificial turf, new bathrooms, stamped concrete and so much more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, and walkable to Niguel Hills Middle school. Conveniently located in the heart of Laguna Niguel and close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the beaches are approximately 5 miles away. Numerous bike paths and parks are close by. The open floor plan is light and bright, lots of space for entertaining inside and outside. The inviting backyard was built with entertaining in mind with a with custom BBQ and firepit. Individual laundry room inside has direct garage access. Plus, this home has solar panels that save $$$. This home has so much to offer, it's not just a house to rent, it's a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25462 Via Estudio have any available units?
25462 Via Estudio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25462 Via Estudio have?
Some of 25462 Via Estudio's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25462 Via Estudio currently offering any rent specials?
25462 Via Estudio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25462 Via Estudio pet-friendly?
No, 25462 Via Estudio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25462 Via Estudio offer parking?
Yes, 25462 Via Estudio offers parking.
Does 25462 Via Estudio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25462 Via Estudio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25462 Via Estudio have a pool?
No, 25462 Via Estudio does not have a pool.
Does 25462 Via Estudio have accessible units?
No, 25462 Via Estudio does not have accessible units.
Does 25462 Via Estudio have units with dishwashers?
No, 25462 Via Estudio does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego