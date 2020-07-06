25462 Via Estudio

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stylish and Chic Single Level home in Laguna Niguel. Modern vibes throughout this remodeled home with Quarts counters, hexagon subway tiles, new cabinets, artificial turf, new bathrooms, stamped concrete and so much more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, and walkable to Niguel Hills Middle school. Conveniently located in the heart of Laguna Niguel and close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the beaches are approximately 5 miles away. Numerous bike paths and parks are close by. The open floor plan is light and bright, lots of space for entertaining inside and outside. The inviting backyard was built with entertaining in mind with a with custom BBQ and firepit. Individual laundry room inside has direct garage access. Plus, this home has solar panels that save $$$. This home has so much to offer, it's not just a house to rent, it's a home.