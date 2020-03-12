All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25451 Del Cobre

25451 Del Cobre · No Longer Available
Location

25451 Del Cobre, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Here is the turnkey light and bright single story upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath Niguel Hills home that you have been looking for! This spectacular house is situated on a cul-de-sac and sits on an expansive 14,400 square foot lot. As you step through the double door entry, you look straight through to a lovely family room and updated kitchen and onto a relaxing and very private back yard with fruit trees and flowers. With summer approaching, this back yard would be perfect for family BBQ's and gatherings. There is a formal dining room and living room with a grand wooden fireplace. Notable upgrades include a remodeled kitchen, new beautiful wood grain porcelain tile, double pane windows and sliding doors and remodeled bathrooms. There is also fresh paint throughout the house. You are centrally located so that you can get to the 5 freeway and 73 toll road, Mission Viejo Mall, community and county parks quickly and easily. It is just a few miles from the Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek and Strand beaches. First time on the rental market. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25451 Del Cobre have any available units?
25451 Del Cobre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25451 Del Cobre have?
Some of 25451 Del Cobre's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25451 Del Cobre currently offering any rent specials?
25451 Del Cobre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25451 Del Cobre pet-friendly?
No, 25451 Del Cobre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25451 Del Cobre offer parking?
Yes, 25451 Del Cobre offers parking.
Does 25451 Del Cobre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25451 Del Cobre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25451 Del Cobre have a pool?
No, 25451 Del Cobre does not have a pool.
Does 25451 Del Cobre have accessible units?
No, 25451 Del Cobre does not have accessible units.
Does 25451 Del Cobre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25451 Del Cobre has units with dishwashers.
