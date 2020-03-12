25451 Del Cobre

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Here is the turnkey light and bright single story upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath Niguel Hills home that you have been looking for! This spectacular house is situated on a cul-de-sac and sits on an expansive 14,400 square foot lot. As you step through the double door entry, you look straight through to a lovely family room and updated kitchen and onto a relaxing and very private back yard with fruit trees and flowers. With summer approaching, this back yard would be perfect for family BBQ's and gatherings. There is a formal dining room and living room with a grand wooden fireplace. Notable upgrades include a remodeled kitchen, new beautiful wood grain porcelain tile, double pane windows and sliding doors and remodeled bathrooms. There is also fresh paint throughout the house. You are centrally located so that you can get to the 5 freeway and 73 toll road, Mission Viejo Mall, community and county parks quickly and easily. It is just a few miles from the Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek and Strand beaches. First time on the rental market. Come see it today!