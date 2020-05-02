All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25391 Via De Anza
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

25391 Via De Anza

25391 via De Anza · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

25391 via De Anza, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a lovely home in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Beauty kitchen/baths w/double sink vanities, spacious master bedroom walk-in closet, living rm is now master bd rm with fireplace, den-office off entry and the 4 bdrms. Big, big family/living room addition off kitchen/dining area, windows/doors updated. No steps throughout except step-down into garage from big laundry rm. Fans throughout home plus A/C. Landscaping maintained by gardener. No smoking in or on the premises, pets screened. Great location in centrally located Niguel Hills close to shopping, restaurants, beach & harbor, tollway/freeway, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25391 Via De Anza have any available units?
25391 Via De Anza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25391 Via De Anza have?
Some of 25391 Via De Anza's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25391 Via De Anza currently offering any rent specials?
25391 Via De Anza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25391 Via De Anza pet-friendly?
Yes, 25391 Via De Anza is pet friendly.
Does 25391 Via De Anza offer parking?
Yes, 25391 Via De Anza offers parking.
Does 25391 Via De Anza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25391 Via De Anza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25391 Via De Anza have a pool?
No, 25391 Via De Anza does not have a pool.
Does 25391 Via De Anza have accessible units?
No, 25391 Via De Anza does not have accessible units.
Does 25391 Via De Anza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25391 Via De Anza has units with dishwashers.
