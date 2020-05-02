25391 Via De Anza

Amenities
What a lovely home in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Beauty kitchen/baths w/double sink vanities, spacious master bedroom walk-in closet, living rm is now master bd rm with fireplace, den-office off entry and the 4 bdrms. Big, big family/living room addition off kitchen/dining area, windows/doors updated. No steps throughout except step-down into garage from big laundry rm. Fans throughout home plus A/C. Landscaping maintained by gardener. No smoking in or on the premises, pets screened. Great location in centrally located Niguel Hills close to shopping, restaurants, beach & harbor, tollway/freeway, schools and parks.