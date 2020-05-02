25391 Via De Anza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a lovely home in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Beauty kitchen/baths w/double sink vanities, spacious master bedroom walk-in closet, living rm is now master bd rm with fireplace, den-office off entry and the 4 bdrms. Big, big family/living room addition off kitchen/dining area, windows/doors updated. No steps throughout except step-down into garage from big laundry rm. Fans throughout home plus A/C. Landscaping maintained by gardener. No smoking in or on the premises, pets screened. Great location in centrally located Niguel Hills close to shopping, restaurants, beach & harbor, tollway/freeway, schools and parks.