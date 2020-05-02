25206 Via Las Palmas

Amenities

A very nice, roomy, and highly upgraded townhouse with two master bedrooms just for you. This open floor plan features large dining room, large living room, large kitchen with center island matching the kitchen color tone, high ceiling, large two car direct access garage, and relaxing entertainment patio. There is also a smartly walled-in created playroom under the stairway for your little one-a must see. This beautiful townhouse also features magnificent wood flooring in the entire downstairs and upstairs with amazing corian counter-tops in it's entertainment style kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets and a pantry. The minute you walk in you will find yourself in this light, airy, and inviting home of yours which also includes refrigerator, washer and dyer, Gas burning stove and cozy fireplace for those special moments to warm you up while sipping on your favorite blend of coffee cup. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling; the second master also is large with large closet and private bath.

The community of Del Prado has two resort style pools with Jacuzzi, stunning waterfall, sky high palm trees, lush mature greenery all around and lots of greenbelts that presents resort living feeling. Del Prado community has easy access to 5, 73 toll road,grocery stores,churches,parks, schools,shopping and beaches are within minutes. No water and no sewage fee; these are paid by the landlord.