Laguna Niguel, CA
25206 Via Las Palmas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25206 Via Las Palmas

25206 via Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

25206 via Las Palmas, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A very nice, roomy, and highly upgraded townhouse with two master bedrooms just for you. This open floor plan features large dining room, large living room, large kitchen with center island matching the kitchen color tone, high ceiling, large two car direct access garage, and relaxing entertainment patio. There is also a smartly walled-in created playroom under the stairway for your little one-a must see. This beautiful townhouse also features magnificent wood flooring in the entire downstairs and upstairs with amazing corian counter-tops in it's entertainment style kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets and a pantry. The minute you walk in you will find yourself in this light, airy, and inviting home of yours which also includes refrigerator, washer and dyer, Gas burning stove and cozy fireplace for those special moments to warm you up while sipping on your favorite blend of coffee cup. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling; the second master also is large with large closet and private bath.
The community of Del Prado has two resort style pools with Jacuzzi, stunning waterfall, sky high palm trees, lush mature greenery all around and lots of greenbelts that presents resort living feeling. Del Prado community has easy access to 5, 73 toll road,grocery stores,churches,parks, schools,shopping and beaches are within minutes. No water and no sewage fee; these are paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25206 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
25206 Via Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25206 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 25206 Via Las Palmas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25206 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
25206 Via Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25206 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 25206 Via Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25206 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 25206 Via Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 25206 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25206 Via Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25206 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
Yes, 25206 Via Las Palmas has a pool.
Does 25206 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 25206 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 25206 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25206 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
