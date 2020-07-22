25184 Via Azul

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled single story ground level condo with a large completely fenced in patio and a 2 car attached garage with direct access.

The entire home has been freshly painted with designer colors that coordinate with the beautiful hardwood floors. Plantation shutters through out,

granite counter tops in the kitchen, indoor laundry area which includes the washer and dryer. Model perfect and ready for move in!

The community features a Pool, Spa and Tot lot. Convenient location walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and more.

Easy access to the 73 toll road and Freeways.