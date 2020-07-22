All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25184 Via Azul
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

25184 Via Azul

25184 Via Azul · No Longer Available
Location

25184 Via Azul, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Beautifully remodeled single story ground level condo with a large completely fenced in patio and a 2 car attached garage with direct access.
The entire home has been freshly painted with designer colors that coordinate with the beautiful hardwood floors. Plantation shutters through out,
granite counter tops in the kitchen, indoor laundry area which includes the washer and dryer. Model perfect and ready for move in!
The community features a Pool, Spa and Tot lot. Convenient location walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and more.
Easy access to the 73 toll road and Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25184 Via Azul have any available units?
25184 Via Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25184 Via Azul have?
Some of 25184 Via Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25184 Via Azul currently offering any rent specials?
25184 Via Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25184 Via Azul pet-friendly?
No, 25184 Via Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25184 Via Azul offer parking?
Yes, 25184 Via Azul offers parking.
Does 25184 Via Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25184 Via Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25184 Via Azul have a pool?
Yes, 25184 Via Azul has a pool.
Does 25184 Via Azul have accessible units?
No, 25184 Via Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 25184 Via Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 25184 Via Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
