25163 Via Azul

This beautifully upgraded Del Prado home offers 3 bedrooms PLUS A LOFT, two bathrooms, and a two car side by side garage. Designer upgrades include hardwood tile floor in the dining room, living room and kitchen, new carpet to be installed in the three bedrooms and the loft. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and custom backsplash, refrigerator is also included. Walking distance to shopping at "The Center Rancho Niguel" and close proximity to the 5 Fwy, 73 toll road, Mission Viejo Mall and the best beaches Orange County has to offer. Come quick!