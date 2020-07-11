All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:50 AM

25163 Via Azul

25163 Via Azul · No Longer Available
Location

25163 Via Azul, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully upgraded Del Prado home offers 3 bedrooms PLUS A LOFT, two bathrooms, and a two car side by side garage. Designer upgrades include hardwood tile floor in the dining room, living room and kitchen, new carpet to be installed in the three bedrooms and the loft. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and custom backsplash, refrigerator is also included. Walking distance to shopping at "The Center Rancho Niguel" and close proximity to the 5 Fwy, 73 toll road, Mission Viejo Mall and the best beaches Orange County has to offer. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25163 Via Azul have any available units?
25163 Via Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25163 Via Azul have?
Some of 25163 Via Azul's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25163 Via Azul currently offering any rent specials?
25163 Via Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25163 Via Azul pet-friendly?
No, 25163 Via Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25163 Via Azul offer parking?
Yes, 25163 Via Azul offers parking.
Does 25163 Via Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25163 Via Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25163 Via Azul have a pool?
No, 25163 Via Azul does not have a pool.
Does 25163 Via Azul have accessible units?
No, 25163 Via Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 25163 Via Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 25163 Via Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
