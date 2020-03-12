All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25141 Via Catalina

25141 via Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

25141 via Catalina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Please call/text or email Patrick Jouanel at Realty One Group West with any questions. Direct: (949) 697-0364 - e: patrickjouanel@cox.net.
Really Charming Condo w/One Car Attached Direct Access Garage. Upper Carriage Unit w/ no one Above or Below. Light and Bright w/ a lot of Windows. Cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace. Outside Balcony off the Living Area. Inside Laundry. This condo shows very clean. Exquisite Hardhood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway. Warm and Rich Carpet in Bedroom, Walking Closet & Stairs. Neutral Tiled Entry, Kitchen & Bath. Great Community with Nearby Tropical Pools & Spa, Close to everything!! Convenient location in Laguna Niguel, walking Distance to shopping, Restaurants, Movies, very easy and close access to 73 & Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

