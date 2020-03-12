25141 Via Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Please call/text or email Patrick Jouanel at Realty One Group West with any questions. Direct: (949) 697-0364 - e: patrickjouanel@cox.net.

Really Charming Condo w/One Car Attached Direct Access Garage. Upper Carriage Unit w/ no one Above or Below. Light and Bright w/ a lot of Windows. Cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace. Outside Balcony off the Living Area. Inside Laundry. This condo shows very clean. Exquisite Hardhood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway. Warm and Rich Carpet in Bedroom, Walking Closet & Stairs. Neutral Tiled Entry, Kitchen & Bath. Great Community with Nearby Tropical Pools & Spa, Close to everything!! Convenient location in Laguna Niguel, walking Distance to shopping, Restaurants, Movies, very easy and close access to 73 & Fwy.