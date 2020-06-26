All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

25136 Via Veracruz

25136 via Veracruz · No Longer Available
Location

25136 via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY remodeled end unit town home with two Master Suites - Remodeled end unit town home with two master suites. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen includes granite and stainless appliances with small office nook. Other features include distressed laminate wood floors throughout main levels, fresh neutral paint throughout and newer carpet in bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, and master walk-in closet with custom shelving. Direct access from two car garage into the kitchen makes it convenient to bring in groceries. Laundry is located in garage as well as hanging storage and shelving unit. Freshly landscaped entrance and quaint patio area that backs greenbelt for you to enjoy your morning coffee. Walking distance to shops, schools and restaurants.

(RLNE3988303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25136 Via Veracruz have any available units?
25136 Via Veracruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25136 Via Veracruz have?
Some of 25136 Via Veracruz's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25136 Via Veracruz currently offering any rent specials?
25136 Via Veracruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25136 Via Veracruz pet-friendly?
Yes, 25136 Via Veracruz is pet friendly.
Does 25136 Via Veracruz offer parking?
Yes, 25136 Via Veracruz offers parking.
Does 25136 Via Veracruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25136 Via Veracruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25136 Via Veracruz have a pool?
No, 25136 Via Veracruz does not have a pool.
Does 25136 Via Veracruz have accessible units?
No, 25136 Via Veracruz does not have accessible units.
Does 25136 Via Veracruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 25136 Via Veracruz does not have units with dishwashers.
