25136 Via Veracruz

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY remodeled end unit town home with two Master Suites - Remodeled end unit town home with two master suites. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen includes granite and stainless appliances with small office nook. Other features include distressed laminate wood floors throughout main levels, fresh neutral paint throughout and newer carpet in bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, and master walk-in closet with custom shelving. Direct access from two car garage into the kitchen makes it convenient to bring in groceries. Laundry is located in garage as well as hanging storage and shelving unit. Freshly landscaped entrance and quaint patio area that backs greenbelt for you to enjoy your morning coffee. Walking distance to shops, schools and restaurants.



(RLNE3988303)