Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

25113 Via Terracina

25113 via Terracina · No Longer Available
Location

25113 via Terracina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic Hills, City Lights and Sunset Views from this great property! Large 3 bedroom + Loft upper end-unit features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage with direct access and washer dryer hookups. A downstairs entry and staircase lead up to the unit. The living and dining areas have vaulted two-story ceilings, fireplace and a viewing deck. Updated master bath includes large shower and vanity. New interior paint. Easy access to the 5 and the 73. Water and Trash are included in the rent. Just minutes to the California beaches at the Ritz Cartlon Salt Creek Beach; The Links at Monarch Beach, The Laguna Niguel & Monarch beach Racquet Clubs, Dana Point Marina, art venues of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25113 Via Terracina have any available units?
25113 Via Terracina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25113 Via Terracina have?
Some of 25113 Via Terracina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25113 Via Terracina currently offering any rent specials?
25113 Via Terracina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25113 Via Terracina pet-friendly?
No, 25113 Via Terracina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25113 Via Terracina offer parking?
Yes, 25113 Via Terracina offers parking.
Does 25113 Via Terracina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25113 Via Terracina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25113 Via Terracina have a pool?
No, 25113 Via Terracina does not have a pool.
Does 25113 Via Terracina have accessible units?
No, 25113 Via Terracina does not have accessible units.
Does 25113 Via Terracina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25113 Via Terracina has units with dishwashers.
