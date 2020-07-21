25113 Via Terracina

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic Hills, City Lights and Sunset Views from this great property! Large 3 bedroom + Loft upper end-unit features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage with direct access and washer dryer hookups. A downstairs entry and staircase lead up to the unit. The living and dining areas have vaulted two-story ceilings, fireplace and a viewing deck. Updated master bath includes large shower and vanity. New interior paint. Easy access to the 5 and the 73. Water and Trash are included in the rent. Just minutes to the California beaches at the Ritz Cartlon Salt Creek Beach; The Links at Monarch Beach, The Laguna Niguel & Monarch beach Racquet Clubs, Dana Point Marina, art venues of Laguna Beach.