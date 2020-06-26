All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

25111 Calle Playa

25111 Calle Playa · No Longer Available
Location

25111 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic opportunity in the Laguna Niguel community of Expressions! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper corner unit features a large balcony and an attached garage with direct access and its own driveway! Vaulted ceilings! Open and spacious, light and bright! Kitchen features a walk in pantry and Stainless steel appliances! Each bedroom has their own walk in closets! Laundry hook ups inside! Community amenities include a community pool and spa! Walking distance to Center at Rancho Niguel! Movies, restaurants, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25111 Calle Playa have any available units?
25111 Calle Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25111 Calle Playa have?
Some of 25111 Calle Playa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25111 Calle Playa currently offering any rent specials?
25111 Calle Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25111 Calle Playa pet-friendly?
No, 25111 Calle Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25111 Calle Playa offer parking?
Yes, 25111 Calle Playa offers parking.
Does 25111 Calle Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25111 Calle Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25111 Calle Playa have a pool?
Yes, 25111 Calle Playa has a pool.
Does 25111 Calle Playa have accessible units?
No, 25111 Calle Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 25111 Calle Playa have units with dishwashers?
No, 25111 Calle Playa does not have units with dishwashers.
