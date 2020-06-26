25111 Calle Playa

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity in the Laguna Niguel community of Expressions! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper corner unit features a large balcony and an attached garage with direct access and its own driveway! Vaulted ceilings! Open and spacious, light and bright! Kitchen features a walk in pantry and Stainless steel appliances! Each bedroom has their own walk in closets! Laundry hook ups inside! Community amenities include a community pool and spa! Walking distance to Center at Rancho Niguel! Movies, restaurants, and shopping!