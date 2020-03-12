All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25081 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS from this amazing two bedroom, two full bathroom upstairs condo located in the desirable Expressions community of Rancho Niguel. End unit with an attached garage with direct access into your home. This property boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room as well as access to the large balcony. The kitchen has been freshly painted and has stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage. Cozy fireplace in the living room. The master suite has high ceilings and a sliding glass door that provides access to the large balcony, perfect for evenings just sitting outside and enjoying the fantastic city and mountain views. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet and mirrored slider closet , luxurious soaking tub and shower combination with glass enclosure and separate toilet. The secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors and high ceilings. There is a linen closet in the hallway as well as a full sized side by side washer and dryer. The Expressions community has a well maintained gated pool and spa and well appointed landscaped grounds. Minutes from local shops, restaurants, movie theaters, elementary school, 73 Toll road, 5 Freeway, Mission Hospital and the Laguna Niguel Regional park. Dana Point Harbor, Strands and Salt Creek beaches are just 10 minutes away. The complex has been re-piped and repainted. This is the property that you have been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25081 Calle Playa have any available units?
25081 Calle Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25081 Calle Playa have?
Some of 25081 Calle Playa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25081 Calle Playa currently offering any rent specials?
25081 Calle Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25081 Calle Playa pet-friendly?
No, 25081 Calle Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25081 Calle Playa offer parking?
Yes, 25081 Calle Playa offers parking.
Does 25081 Calle Playa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25081 Calle Playa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25081 Calle Playa have a pool?
Yes, 25081 Calle Playa has a pool.
Does 25081 Calle Playa have accessible units?
No, 25081 Calle Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 25081 Calle Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25081 Calle Playa has units with dishwashers.
