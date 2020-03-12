25081 Calle Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS from this amazing two bedroom, two full bathroom upstairs condo located in the desirable Expressions community of Rancho Niguel. End unit with an attached garage with direct access into your home. This property boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room as well as access to the large balcony. The kitchen has been freshly painted and has stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage. Cozy fireplace in the living room. The master suite has high ceilings and a sliding glass door that provides access to the large balcony, perfect for evenings just sitting outside and enjoying the fantastic city and mountain views. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet and mirrored slider closet , luxurious soaking tub and shower combination with glass enclosure and separate toilet. The secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors and high ceilings. There is a linen closet in the hallway as well as a full sized side by side washer and dryer. The Expressions community has a well maintained gated pool and spa and well appointed landscaped grounds. Minutes from local shops, restaurants, movie theaters, elementary school, 73 Toll road, 5 Freeway, Mission Hospital and the Laguna Niguel Regional park. Dana Point Harbor, Strands and Salt Creek beaches are just 10 minutes away. The complex has been re-piped and repainted. This is the property that you have been waiting for.