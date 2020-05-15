25076 Sanoria Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Please call or text Patrick Jouanel at (949) 697-0364 with any questions. Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Upgraded Single Family detached home in 'Niguel Ranch Terra Nova'. Spacious and open entry with high ceilings, newer travertine in entry, newer warm hardwood floor in LR and DR, new lights/chandeliers. It also offers a marble fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes with an open bar, travertine flooring, microwave, gas range. Living area adjoins w/a large private backyard, a grass area and a covered patio to enjoy tranquil setting. 3 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceiling in Master. Master bath has dual sinks, all newer fixtures, newer travertine floor also in guest bath. All bedrooms are light. The neighborhood & location are great. Enjoy the cool ocean breezes throughout the year. Walk to the community park. Near to award winning Hidden Hills Elementary School. Central location, easy and close access to freeway & 73, shops, ocean, Dana Point Harbor and more.