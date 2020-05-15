All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 25076 Sanoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25076 Sanoria Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

25076 Sanoria Street

25076 Sanoria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25076 Sanoria Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please call or text Patrick Jouanel at (949) 697-0364 with any questions. Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Upgraded Single Family detached home in 'Niguel Ranch Terra Nova'. Spacious and open entry with high ceilings, newer travertine in entry, newer warm hardwood floor in LR and DR, new lights/chandeliers. It also offers a marble fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes with an open bar, travertine flooring, microwave, gas range. Living area adjoins w/a large private backyard, a grass area and a covered patio to enjoy tranquil setting. 3 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceiling in Master. Master bath has dual sinks, all newer fixtures, newer travertine floor also in guest bath. All bedrooms are light. The neighborhood & location are great. Enjoy the cool ocean breezes throughout the year. Walk to the community park. Near to award winning Hidden Hills Elementary School. Central location, easy and close access to freeway & 73, shops, ocean, Dana Point Harbor and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25076 Sanoria Street have any available units?
25076 Sanoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25076 Sanoria Street have?
Some of 25076 Sanoria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25076 Sanoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
25076 Sanoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25076 Sanoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 25076 Sanoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25076 Sanoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 25076 Sanoria Street offers parking.
Does 25076 Sanoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25076 Sanoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25076 Sanoria Street have a pool?
No, 25076 Sanoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 25076 Sanoria Street have accessible units?
No, 25076 Sanoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25076 Sanoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25076 Sanoria Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego