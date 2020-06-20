25071 CALLE PLAYA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded upper unit in Expressions community in Lagua Niguel. Quiet interior location with 180 degrees panoramic city lights and mountain views from living room and both bedrooms. Enjoy views, sunlight and sunset from balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Light and bright floor plan with high ceilings and sky lights,newer paint ,newer carpet and light fixtures. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom with high ceilings. Second bedroom with nice view and ceiling fan. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, double sinks, newer appliances, gas cooktop and oven. Refrigerator is included. Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer hoock ups, Tile floors in stairway, hallway,kitchen and bathrooms. One car attached garage with direct access. Very good location, close to shopping centers,entertainments,toll road and freeways.