Laguna Niguel, CA
25071 CALLE PLAYA
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

25071 CALLE PLAYA

25071 Calle Playa · (949) 697-6496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25071 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit I · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded upper unit in Expressions community in Lagua Niguel. Quiet interior location with 180 degrees panoramic city lights and mountain views from living room and both bedrooms. Enjoy views, sunlight and sunset from balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Light and bright floor plan with high ceilings and sky lights,newer paint ,newer carpet and light fixtures. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom with high ceilings. Second bedroom with nice view and ceiling fan. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, double sinks, newer appliances, gas cooktop and oven. Refrigerator is included. Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer hoock ups, Tile floors in stairway, hallway,kitchen and bathrooms. One car attached garage with direct access. Very good location, close to shopping centers,entertainments,toll road and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have any available units?
25071 CALLE PLAYA has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have?
Some of 25071 CALLE PLAYA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25071 CALLE PLAYA currently offering any rent specials?
25071 CALLE PLAYA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25071 CALLE PLAYA pet-friendly?
No, 25071 CALLE PLAYA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA offer parking?
Yes, 25071 CALLE PLAYA does offer parking.
Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25071 CALLE PLAYA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have a pool?
No, 25071 CALLE PLAYA does not have a pool.
Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have accessible units?
No, 25071 CALLE PLAYA does not have accessible units.
Does 25071 CALLE PLAYA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25071 CALLE PLAYA has units with dishwashers.
