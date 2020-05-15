25038 El Carrizo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Private Condo In Laguna Niguel, Near Shops & Restaurants! - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Beautiful Mirador at Rancho Niguel is completely private and beautiful with greenbelt views! Shows better than a model! 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms plus den. Upgrades include plantation shutters, cathedral ceilings with lots of windows! Spacious master suite with nice patio, includes all appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer), great community walking distance to shops and restaurants. This unit is a must see! www.TKGPM.com - (714) 598-4818



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2096089)