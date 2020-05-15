All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

25038 El Carrizo

25038 El Carrizo · No Longer Available
Location

25038 El Carrizo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Private Condo In Laguna Niguel, Near Shops & Restaurants! - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Beautiful Mirador at Rancho Niguel is completely private and beautiful with greenbelt views! Shows better than a model! 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms plus den. Upgrades include plantation shutters, cathedral ceilings with lots of windows! Spacious master suite with nice patio, includes all appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer), great community walking distance to shops and restaurants. This unit is a must see! www.TKGPM.com - (714) 598-4818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2096089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25038 El Carrizo have any available units?
25038 El Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25038 El Carrizo have?
Some of 25038 El Carrizo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25038 El Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
25038 El Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25038 El Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 25038 El Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25038 El Carrizo offer parking?
No, 25038 El Carrizo does not offer parking.
Does 25038 El Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25038 El Carrizo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25038 El Carrizo have a pool?
No, 25038 El Carrizo does not have a pool.
Does 25038 El Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 25038 El Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 25038 El Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
No, 25038 El Carrizo does not have units with dishwashers.

