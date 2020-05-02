25022 Footpath Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill garage

Located in the exclusive gated San Joaquin Hills community. Tastefully appointed executive home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.

Upgraded finishes throughout including travertine flooring, custom paint, granite fireplace, crown moulding & baseboards,

plantation shutters, ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes and custom closets.Open & light with high ceilings and 1 bedroom and

bath on the main floor. Spiral staircase, formal living, dining & family rooms. Granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances that

opens up to the family room. Fully finished 3-car garage including epoxy floor, custom cabinets and overhead rack storage. The

tropical hardscaped backyard features a built-in stainless steel BBQ, counter top bar and corner umbrella table area for

entertaining.The San Joaquin Hills Association amenities include two guard-gated entrances, roving security, two resort style

pools and spas, a park with basketball hoops, kids play equipment, a large grass area, a tot lot and close to freeways & toll road.

Great proximity to shopping, restaurants and award winning school.