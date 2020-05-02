All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25022 Footpath Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25022 Footpath Lane

25022 Footpath Ln · No Longer Available
Location

25022 Footpath Ln, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the exclusive gated San Joaquin Hills community. Tastefully appointed executive home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Upgraded finishes throughout including travertine flooring, custom paint, granite fireplace, crown moulding & baseboards,
plantation shutters, ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes and custom closets.Open & light with high ceilings and 1 bedroom and
bath on the main floor. Spiral staircase, formal living, dining & family rooms. Granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances that
opens up to the family room. Fully finished 3-car garage including epoxy floor, custom cabinets and overhead rack storage. The
tropical hardscaped backyard features a built-in stainless steel BBQ, counter top bar and corner umbrella table area for
entertaining.The San Joaquin Hills Association amenities include two guard-gated entrances, roving security, two resort style
pools and spas, a park with basketball hoops, kids play equipment, a large grass area, a tot lot and close to freeways & toll road.
Great proximity to shopping, restaurants and award winning school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25022 Footpath Lane have any available units?
25022 Footpath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25022 Footpath Lane have?
Some of 25022 Footpath Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25022 Footpath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25022 Footpath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25022 Footpath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25022 Footpath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25022 Footpath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25022 Footpath Lane offers parking.
Does 25022 Footpath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25022 Footpath Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25022 Footpath Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25022 Footpath Lane has a pool.
Does 25022 Footpath Lane have accessible units?
No, 25022 Footpath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25022 Footpath Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25022 Footpath Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
