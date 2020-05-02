25022 Footpath Lane

Amenities
Located in the exclusive gated San Joaquin Hills community. Tastefully appointed executive home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Upgraded finishes throughout including travertine flooring, custom paint, granite fireplace, crown moulding & baseboards,
plantation shutters, ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes and custom closets.Open & light with high ceilings and 1 bedroom and
bath on the main floor. Spiral staircase, formal living, dining & family rooms. Granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances that
opens up to the family room. Fully finished 3-car garage including epoxy floor, custom cabinets and overhead rack storage. The
tropical hardscaped backyard features a built-in stainless steel BBQ, counter top bar and corner umbrella table area for
entertaining.The San Joaquin Hills Association amenities include two guard-gated entrances, roving security, two resort style
pools and spas, a park with basketball hoops, kids play equipment, a large grass area, a tot lot and close to freeways & toll road.
Great proximity to shopping, restaurants and award winning school.