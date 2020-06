Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC executive mediterranean home in sought after Niguel Ranch. Panoramic views of city lights, mountains, valley and sunset. High vaulted ceilings with lots of windows and a private backyard. granite kitchen countertops, tile flooring, plantation shutters, french doors. All bedrooms upstairs. Formal dining room and a guest bathroom on the main floor. Direct garage access. Quiet single loaded street close to award winning schools, shopping and the freeway. Minutes to the beach.