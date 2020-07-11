All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 25 Vista Niguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25 Vista Niguel
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

25 Vista Niguel

25 Vista Niguel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

25 Vista Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
TURNKEY HOME! Stunning and elegant 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, formal living room, dining room, located in the upscale Niguel Point community. No one above or below, with direct access garage! This Town home Style condo has everything you need! A Cooks Kitchen with Granite Countertops, and lots of Cabinets that would make any chef happy. A formal Dining area is located just off the kitchen and features a Breakfast Counter/Bar, a slider leading to a very nice sized patio with a private exit gate to a green belt. The huge vaults in the ceiling create an openness and space not often found in homes of this category. All Windows are Covered with stylish Plantation Shutters (dining area excepted) that allow privacy and just the right amount of light. The Spacious Living Room has the perfect Fireplace and layout to smartly handle nearly any size and configuration of furniture. Beautiful Wood Lam floors are found throughout the downstairs area and Cushy New Upgraded Carpet and Pad lead you up the beautiful staircase to the Hallway and Bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout, you will experience the tasteful decorator colors which create just the right sense of style. A large master suite with a slider to a private deck adds more light and bright. The Master Bath features double sinks and a huge Roman Tub. The amenities include Pool, Spa and Lit Tennis Courts for the active resident.
Within walking distance of shopping centers, theaters, and schools, The house is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Vista Niguel have any available units?
25 Vista Niguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Vista Niguel have?
Some of 25 Vista Niguel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Vista Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
25 Vista Niguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Vista Niguel pet-friendly?
No, 25 Vista Niguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25 Vista Niguel offer parking?
Yes, 25 Vista Niguel offers parking.
Does 25 Vista Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Vista Niguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Vista Niguel have a pool?
Yes, 25 Vista Niguel has a pool.
Does 25 Vista Niguel have accessible units?
Yes, 25 Vista Niguel has accessible units.
Does 25 Vista Niguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Vista Niguel has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego