25 Vista Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

TURNKEY HOME! Stunning and elegant 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, formal living room, dining room, located in the upscale Niguel Point community. No one above or below, with direct access garage! This Town home Style condo has everything you need! A Cooks Kitchen with Granite Countertops, and lots of Cabinets that would make any chef happy. A formal Dining area is located just off the kitchen and features a Breakfast Counter/Bar, a slider leading to a very nice sized patio with a private exit gate to a green belt. The huge vaults in the ceiling create an openness and space not often found in homes of this category. All Windows are Covered with stylish Plantation Shutters (dining area excepted) that allow privacy and just the right amount of light. The Spacious Living Room has the perfect Fireplace and layout to smartly handle nearly any size and configuration of furniture. Beautiful Wood Lam floors are found throughout the downstairs area and Cushy New Upgraded Carpet and Pad lead you up the beautiful staircase to the Hallway and Bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout, you will experience the tasteful decorator colors which create just the right sense of style. A large master suite with a slider to a private deck adds more light and bright. The Master Bath features double sinks and a huge Roman Tub. The amenities include Pool, Spa and Lit Tennis Courts for the active resident.

Within walking distance of shopping centers, theaters, and schools, The house is ready for move in.