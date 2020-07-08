25 Pemberton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

SINGLE LEVEL, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, BEACON HILL BEAUTY WITH AWESOME END UNIT LOCATION ON A CUL DE SAC & HAS A LARGE, PRIVATE PATIO! Open floor plan offering a large living & dining room with sliding glass door access to large, manicured, patio. Spacious kitchen with newly upgraded recessed lighting opens up to the kitchen nook. Both spacious bedrooms offer direct access to the patio. Large living room with fireplace and adjacent dining room Driveway leads to a two car attached direct access garage with built in storage and overhead fluorescent lighting. included. Quaint & beach close community with three pool & spas, six tennis courts, parks, walking trails to the beach and plenty of fresh ocean breeze.