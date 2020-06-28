25 Parkman Road

Amenities
Model perfect!! Drop dead gorgeous! Fantastic view from both levels! This is truly one of a kind. Shows enormous pride & care. Turnkey 10+ condition. Nicely upgraded. Beautiful Travertine flooring and new wood flooring and stairs. Custom color scheme & base-molding. Huge ground floor bedroom/den/office (no closet). Two master suites. Elegant balcony on 2nd floor with panoramic view. Oversized breakfast nook overlooking front courtyard. Large professionally landscaped backyard. Lots of storage! Blue Ribbon schools. Adjacent from pool, spa, and 6 tennis courts. Two miles from beach.