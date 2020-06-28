All apartments in Laguna Niguel
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

25 Parkman Road

25 Parkman Road East · No Longer Available
Location

25 Parkman Road East, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Model perfect!! Drop dead gorgeous! Fantastic view from both levels! This is truly one of a kind. Shows enormous pride & care. Turnkey 10+ condition. Nicely upgraded. Beautiful Travertine flooring and new wood flooring and stairs. Custom color scheme & base-molding. Huge ground floor bedroom/den/office (no closet). Two master suites. Elegant balcony on 2nd floor with panoramic view. Oversized breakfast nook overlooking front courtyard. Large professionally landscaped backyard. Lots of storage! Blue Ribbon schools. Adjacent from pool, spa, and 6 tennis courts. Two miles from beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Parkman Road have any available units?
25 Parkman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Parkman Road have?
Some of 25 Parkman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Parkman Road currently offering any rent specials?
25 Parkman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Parkman Road pet-friendly?
No, 25 Parkman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25 Parkman Road offer parking?
Yes, 25 Parkman Road offers parking.
Does 25 Parkman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Parkman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Parkman Road have a pool?
Yes, 25 Parkman Road has a pool.
Does 25 Parkman Road have accessible units?
No, 25 Parkman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Parkman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Parkman Road has units with dishwashers.
