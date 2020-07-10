All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25 Narbonne

Location

25 Narbonne, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Unquestionably one of the nicest homes in the Marina Hills community. This home Located on a cul-de-sac has one of the most popular floor plans in the Terracina tract of Marina Hills. This sparkling, stunning remodeled four bedroom home has been tastefully updated. Freshly painted inside and outside. When you enter the house you will walk on a new wood laminate floor downstairs and new carpeting thru out upstairs, all four bedrooms have new beveled glass closet doors and all bathroom mirrors have been replaced also thru out the house new hardware has been installed. The house also has been re-roofed and re-piped with PEX and new driveway installed. The living room has high vaulted ceilings and a two sided fireplace adjoining the family room creating warmth. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Leading of the family room there is a really nice pool size back garden to entertain family and friends. Enjoy the Marina Hills resort amenities, includes Olympic size pool, BBQ area, six night lighted tennis courts, close to shops and bus routes with biking and walking trails to the beach. Low association fees. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Narbonne have any available units?
25 Narbonne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Narbonne have?
Some of 25 Narbonne's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Narbonne currently offering any rent specials?
25 Narbonne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Narbonne pet-friendly?
No, 25 Narbonne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25 Narbonne offer parking?
Yes, 25 Narbonne offers parking.
Does 25 Narbonne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Narbonne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Narbonne have a pool?
Yes, 25 Narbonne has a pool.
Does 25 Narbonne have accessible units?
No, 25 Narbonne does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Narbonne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Narbonne has units with dishwashers.

