25 Narbonne

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Unquestionably one of the nicest homes in the Marina Hills community. This home Located on a cul-de-sac has one of the most popular floor plans in the Terracina tract of Marina Hills. This sparkling, stunning remodeled four bedroom home has been tastefully updated. Freshly painted inside and outside. When you enter the house you will walk on a new wood laminate floor downstairs and new carpeting thru out upstairs, all four bedrooms have new beveled glass closet doors and all bathroom mirrors have been replaced also thru out the house new hardware has been installed. The house also has been re-roofed and re-piped with PEX and new driveway installed. The living room has high vaulted ceilings and a two sided fireplace adjoining the family room creating warmth. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Leading of the family room there is a really nice pool size back garden to entertain family and friends. Enjoy the Marina Hills resort amenities, includes Olympic size pool, BBQ area, six night lighted tennis courts, close to shops and bus routes with biking and walking trails to the beach. Low association fees. This home is a must see.