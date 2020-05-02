All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 25 Bridle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25 Bridle Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

25 Bridle Lane

25 Bridle Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Bridle Ln, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a spacious well maintained 2 bedroom townhome with views and a garage. It's upper level and corner location makes this a light and bright home with views. It includes 2 bedrooms, a large living and dining area with a breakfast bar. The kitchen has Caesar stone counters, a gas range and built in microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen also has tile flooring, living and dining room have bamboo wood and the bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpet. The master bedroom and living room have a walk out patio. There is a newer air condition and heater unit. An inside laundry closet for full sized washer and dryer. The garage is deep for additional storage. Great community that includes multiple Spas with BBQ areas, a large swimming pool, tennis courts and a sand volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bridle Lane have any available units?
25 Bridle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Bridle Lane have?
Some of 25 Bridle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bridle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bridle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bridle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bridle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25 Bridle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bridle Lane offers parking.
Does 25 Bridle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bridle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bridle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bridle Lane has a pool.
Does 25 Bridle Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Bridle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bridle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bridle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego