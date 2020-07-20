All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

24992 Los Alamos

24992 Los Alamos · No Longer Available
Location

24992 Los Alamos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming upgraded two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor condo in desirable community of Mirador in Laguna Niguel. One car attached with direct access and one designated carport and plenty of guests parking. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Kitchen opens up to a dinning area and spacious living room with custom marble fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity with granite counter tops and designer walk-in stone shower. Second bedroom has direct access to the bathroom with jetted tub. Additional highlights include wood flooring through out the living areas, 9 ft high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, spacious backyard for entertaining, designer interior painting. Water and trash is included. Resort like community with pool and spa. Easy access to award winning schools, freeways, restaurants, shops, park and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24992 Los Alamos have any available units?
24992 Los Alamos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24992 Los Alamos have?
Some of 24992 Los Alamos's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24992 Los Alamos currently offering any rent specials?
24992 Los Alamos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24992 Los Alamos pet-friendly?
No, 24992 Los Alamos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24992 Los Alamos offer parking?
Yes, 24992 Los Alamos offers parking.
Does 24992 Los Alamos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24992 Los Alamos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24992 Los Alamos have a pool?
Yes, 24992 Los Alamos has a pool.
Does 24992 Los Alamos have accessible units?
No, 24992 Los Alamos does not have accessible units.
Does 24992 Los Alamos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24992 Los Alamos has units with dishwashers.
