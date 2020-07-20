24992 Los Alamos

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Charming upgraded two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor condo in desirable community of Mirador in Laguna Niguel. One car attached with direct access and one designated carport and plenty of guests parking. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Kitchen opens up to a dinning area and spacious living room with custom marble fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity with granite counter tops and designer walk-in stone shower. Second bedroom has direct access to the bathroom with jetted tub. Additional highlights include wood flooring through out the living areas, 9 ft high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, spacious backyard for entertaining, designer interior painting. Water and trash is included. Resort like community with pool and spa. Easy access to award winning schools, freeways, restaurants, shops, park and beaches.