24945 Mansilla Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single family residence in a very desirable area of Laguna Niguel! Inside, enjoy newly refaced kitchen cabinets, along with stainless steel appliances. Boasting high ceilings in living room with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gorgeous wood flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout. Light, bright and open floor plan. Nice enclosed large backyard, very low maintenance. Wonderful neighborhood close to award winning schools, shopping, and Orange County's amazing beaches!