Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24945 Mansilla Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

24945 Mansilla Street

24945 Mansilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

24945 Mansilla Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single family residence in a very desirable area of Laguna Niguel! Inside, enjoy newly refaced kitchen cabinets, along with stainless steel appliances. Boasting high ceilings in living room with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gorgeous wood flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout. Light, bright and open floor plan. Nice enclosed large backyard, very low maintenance. Wonderful neighborhood close to award winning schools, shopping, and Orange County's amazing beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24945 Mansilla Street have any available units?
24945 Mansilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24945 Mansilla Street have?
Some of 24945 Mansilla Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24945 Mansilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
24945 Mansilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24945 Mansilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 24945 Mansilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24945 Mansilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 24945 Mansilla Street offers parking.
Does 24945 Mansilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24945 Mansilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24945 Mansilla Street have a pool?
No, 24945 Mansilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 24945 Mansilla Street have accessible units?
No, 24945 Mansilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24945 Mansilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24945 Mansilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.

