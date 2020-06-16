24922 La Plata Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love the open floor plan of this remodeled and expanded single level home. Features of this light and bright home include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with fireplace, an expanded family room with fireplace and a darling office with two built-in desks and cabinets. The large updated kitchen opens to the great room and features a pantry with beautiful glass door and white appliances. Recently updated bathrooms, beautiful neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, updated windows, French pane crank windows, skylights, custom closets and French doors. Very large backyard at over 10,000 square feet for family and entertaining featuring hardscape, large grassy area, a patio overhang, and mature vegetation. Two car garage with built-in storage and a huge driveway that offers plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests.