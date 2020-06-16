All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24922 La Plata Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24922 La Plata Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

24922 La Plata Drive

24922 La Plata Drive · (949) 280-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24922 La Plata Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love the open floor plan of this remodeled and expanded single level home. Features of this light and bright home include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with fireplace, an expanded family room with fireplace and a darling office with two built-in desks and cabinets. The large updated kitchen opens to the great room and features a pantry with beautiful glass door and white appliances. Recently updated bathrooms, beautiful neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, updated windows, French pane crank windows, skylights, custom closets and French doors. Very large backyard at over 10,000 square feet for family and entertaining featuring hardscape, large grassy area, a patio overhang, and mature vegetation. Two car garage with built-in storage and a huge driveway that offers plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24922 La Plata Drive have any available units?
24922 La Plata Drive has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24922 La Plata Drive have?
Some of 24922 La Plata Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24922 La Plata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24922 La Plata Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24922 La Plata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24922 La Plata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24922 La Plata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24922 La Plata Drive does offer parking.
Does 24922 La Plata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24922 La Plata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24922 La Plata Drive have a pool?
No, 24922 La Plata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24922 La Plata Drive have accessible units?
No, 24922 La Plata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24922 La Plata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24922 La Plata Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24922 La Plata Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity