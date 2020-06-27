All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

24825 Eaton Lane

24825 Eaton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24825 Eaton Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded single family home located in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Situated on a cul-de-sac in the popular family-friendly neighborhood of Vista Mar, 24825 Eaton Lane will not disappoint. Spacious with an open floor plan, this home is a must see! The remodeled gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a large island, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and floor to ceiling Kraftmaid cabinets. Master retreat includes, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, upgraded master bath with large soaking tub and majestic views of the rolling hills of Laguna Niguel. Easy walk to Hidden Hills Elementary, parks and shops. Don’t wait, this property will not last long! Pets OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24825 Eaton Lane have any available units?
24825 Eaton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24825 Eaton Lane have?
Some of 24825 Eaton Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24825 Eaton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24825 Eaton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24825 Eaton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24825 Eaton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24825 Eaton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24825 Eaton Lane offers parking.
Does 24825 Eaton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24825 Eaton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24825 Eaton Lane have a pool?
No, 24825 Eaton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24825 Eaton Lane have accessible units?
No, 24825 Eaton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24825 Eaton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24825 Eaton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

