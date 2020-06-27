Amenities

Beautifully upgraded single family home located in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Situated on a cul-de-sac in the popular family-friendly neighborhood of Vista Mar, 24825 Eaton Lane will not disappoint. Spacious with an open floor plan, this home is a must see! The remodeled gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a large island, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and floor to ceiling Kraftmaid cabinets. Master retreat includes, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, upgraded master bath with large soaking tub and majestic views of the rolling hills of Laguna Niguel. Easy walk to Hidden Hills Elementary, parks and shops. Don’t wait, this property will not last long! Pets OK!