All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24801 Cutter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24801 Cutter
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM

24801 Cutter

24801 Cutter · (949) 689-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759. This impressive residence has laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs, no carpeting, stainless steel appliances, kitchen is open to family and dining and also has a counter bar for seating. In addition to the natural light, this home has dual paned windows, granite counters throughout, separate laundry room, ceiling fans in each bedroom, large patio for entertaining, and an attached 2 car garage, with full driveway. Master has high ceilings and a walk in closet. Secondary rooms are generously sized. This ideal location is minutes from the beach, schools, shopping, parks, and an all around great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24801 Cutter have any available units?
24801 Cutter has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24801 Cutter have?
Some of 24801 Cutter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24801 Cutter currently offering any rent specials?
24801 Cutter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24801 Cutter pet-friendly?
No, 24801 Cutter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24801 Cutter offer parking?
Yes, 24801 Cutter does offer parking.
Does 24801 Cutter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24801 Cutter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24801 Cutter have a pool?
No, 24801 Cutter does not have a pool.
Does 24801 Cutter have accessible units?
No, 24801 Cutter does not have accessible units.
Does 24801 Cutter have units with dishwashers?
No, 24801 Cutter does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24801 Cutter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity