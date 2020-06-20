24801 Cutter

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759. This impressive residence has laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs, no carpeting, stainless steel appliances, kitchen is open to family and dining and also has a counter bar for seating. In addition to the natural light, this home has dual paned windows, granite counters throughout, separate laundry room, ceiling fans in each bedroom, large patio for entertaining, and an attached 2 car garage, with full driveway. Master has high ceilings and a walk in closet. Secondary rooms are generously sized. This ideal location is minutes from the beach, schools, shopping, parks, and an all around great neighborhood!