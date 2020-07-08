Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

***RENT TO OWN*** 24785 QUEENS CT, LAGUNA NIGUEL - Property Id: 88951



***Rent to own our incredible home on an expansive 10,500 sq ft lot on prime cul de sac location. No expense spared/no detail overlooked. From the custom oversized double leaded glass doors to the tropical backyard oasis, this stunning home will captivate you.



Pay particular attention to the travertine flooring, stone baseboards, custom wrought iron staircase, custom windows, 3 raised hearth stone fireplaces, upstairs vaulted ceilings and custom walls and built-in wood bookcase in family room.



Kitchen designed with the appreciation for the culinary arts. Custom cabinetry, commercial grade Thermador appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, center island w/eat-up bar, nook, walk-in pantry, butlers pantry and wine cooler.



Spacious living room, family room and formal dining. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/retreat, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, French doors opening to balcony w/city lights view.



Custom 3-1/2 car garage.



24 Hour Information Line 949-317-1991 x806

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88951

Property Id 88951



(RLNE4547959)