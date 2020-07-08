All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24785 Queens Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24785 Queens Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24785 Queens Ct

24785 Queens Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24785 Queens Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
***RENT TO OWN*** 24785 QUEENS CT, LAGUNA NIGUEL - Property Id: 88951

***Rent to own our incredible home on an expansive 10,500 sq ft lot on prime cul de sac location. No expense spared/no detail overlooked. From the custom oversized double leaded glass doors to the tropical backyard oasis, this stunning home will captivate you.

Pay particular attention to the travertine flooring, stone baseboards, custom wrought iron staircase, custom windows, 3 raised hearth stone fireplaces, upstairs vaulted ceilings and custom walls and built-in wood bookcase in family room.

Kitchen designed with the appreciation for the culinary arts. Custom cabinetry, commercial grade Thermador appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, center island w/eat-up bar, nook, walk-in pantry, butlers pantry and wine cooler.

Spacious living room, family room and formal dining. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/retreat, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, French doors opening to balcony w/city lights view.

Custom 3-1/2 car garage.

24 Hour Information Line 949-317-1991 x806
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88951
Property Id 88951

(RLNE4547959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24785 Queens Ct have any available units?
24785 Queens Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24785 Queens Ct have?
Some of 24785 Queens Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24785 Queens Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24785 Queens Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24785 Queens Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24785 Queens Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24785 Queens Ct offer parking?
Yes, 24785 Queens Ct offers parking.
Does 24785 Queens Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24785 Queens Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24785 Queens Ct have a pool?
No, 24785 Queens Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24785 Queens Ct have accessible units?
No, 24785 Queens Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24785 Queens Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24785 Queens Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego