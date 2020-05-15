All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

24781 Stonegate Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Beautiful home with incredible panaramic views of mountains, city lights, valley and sunset from large back yard, perfect for entertaining. Home features vaulted ceilings, marble floors, granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters on windows. Downstairs features a formal living and dining room, a family room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Upstairs the three bedrooms have wall to wall carpet. Spacious master with en-suite bathroom. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a single-loaded street and is situated on a corner lot. The community offers walking trails, tennis and basketball courts. Close to shops, restaurants and an award winning school nearby. Cool breezes in the summer from the nearby Pacific Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24781 Stonegate Lane have any available units?
24781 Stonegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24781 Stonegate Lane have?
Some of 24781 Stonegate Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24781 Stonegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24781 Stonegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24781 Stonegate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24781 Stonegate Lane offer parking?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 24781 Stonegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24781 Stonegate Lane have a pool?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24781 Stonegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24781 Stonegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24781 Stonegate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

