24781 Stonegate Lane

Beautiful home with incredible panaramic views of mountains, city lights, valley and sunset from large back yard, perfect for entertaining. Home features vaulted ceilings, marble floors, granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters on windows. Downstairs features a formal living and dining room, a family room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Upstairs the three bedrooms have wall to wall carpet. Spacious master with en-suite bathroom. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a single-loaded street and is situated on a corner lot. The community offers walking trails, tennis and basketball courts. Close to shops, restaurants and an award winning school nearby. Cool breezes in the summer from the nearby Pacific Ocean.