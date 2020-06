Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Home For Lease located in the high thought after community of Sterling Niguel at Niguel Ranch. 4 Bedroom 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom & one bathroom located on the first floor. Walking distance to Parks, shopping/ dinning and Hidden Hills Elementary School. Features new paid inside and out, new carpet and ready to move in. Stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry. Non smoker, No Pets.