24636 Via Carissa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Exceptional opportunity to live in the prestigious and sought after Rancho Niguel Serena Development. This detached home boasts a LARGE backyard and great view! The fenced entry way provides privacy. Enter through the front door to the family room and dining area. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. Kitchen is open to the family room. Upstairs features two large secondary bedrooms and extra large Master bedroom. Master bathroom has double sinks. Master bedroom boasts three closets! Plenty of storage closets throughout home. The garage is two car with laundry hook ups inside. This home features membership to the Rancho Niguel Club facilities which feature pool, spa, racquetball court, weight room and tennis courts! Tenant is responsible for paying fee to join Rancho Niguel Club. Imagine being centrally located to shopping, toll roads, regional lake and park and more! Call today before this home is gone! (Photos were taken 2 years ago)