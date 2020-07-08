All apartments in Laguna Niguel
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24636 Via Carissa
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:06 AM

24636 Via Carissa

24636 Via Carissa · No Longer Available
Location

24636 Via Carissa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity to live in the prestigious and sought after Rancho Niguel Serena Development. This detached home boasts a LARGE backyard and great view! The fenced entry way provides privacy. Enter through the front door to the family room and dining area. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. Kitchen is open to the family room. Upstairs features two large secondary bedrooms and extra large Master bedroom. Master bathroom has double sinks. Master bedroom boasts three closets! Plenty of storage closets throughout home. The garage is two car with laundry hook ups inside. This home features membership to the Rancho Niguel Club facilities which feature pool, spa, racquetball court, weight room and tennis courts! Tenant is responsible for paying fee to join Rancho Niguel Club. Imagine being centrally located to shopping, toll roads, regional lake and park and more! Call today before this home is gone! (Photos were taken 2 years ago)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24636 Via Carissa have any available units?
24636 Via Carissa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24636 Via Carissa have?
Some of 24636 Via Carissa's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24636 Via Carissa currently offering any rent specials?
24636 Via Carissa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24636 Via Carissa pet-friendly?
No, 24636 Via Carissa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24636 Via Carissa offer parking?
Yes, 24636 Via Carissa offers parking.
Does 24636 Via Carissa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24636 Via Carissa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24636 Via Carissa have a pool?
Yes, 24636 Via Carissa has a pool.
Does 24636 Via Carissa have accessible units?
No, 24636 Via Carissa does not have accessible units.
Does 24636 Via Carissa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24636 Via Carissa has units with dishwashers.

