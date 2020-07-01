24611 Camden Court

Amenities

Come see this wonderful Camden Court home located in the beautiful city of Laguna Niguel! This three bedroom home has an open floor plan, plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a two car garage with direct access. The kitchen is remodeled with porcelain tiled counters and bar, freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet, recessed lighting and opens to the dining/family room area. The master bedroom is bright and spacious with attached en suite master bathroom updated with gorgeous quartz counters and dual sinks. The upstairs secondary bathroom and downstairs guest bathroom have been upgraded with quartz counters, new sinks and faucets as well. The private wrap around patio with low maintenance plants and lemon trees, provides for a perfect outdoor living space to relax and unwind. Enjoy the amenities the Camden Court community has to offer, including association pool, spa, playground and tennis courts, all in close proximity to Dana Point Harbor, The Ritz-Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, restaurants, schools, shopping, entertainment and the beautiful southern California beaches!