Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

24611 Camden Court

24611 Camden Court · No Longer Available
Location

24611 Camden Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Come see this wonderful Camden Court home located in the beautiful city of Laguna Niguel! This three bedroom home has an open floor plan, plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a two car garage with direct access. The kitchen is remodeled with porcelain tiled counters and bar, freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet, recessed lighting and opens to the dining/family room area. The master bedroom is bright and spacious with attached en suite master bathroom updated with gorgeous quartz counters and dual sinks. The upstairs secondary bathroom and downstairs guest bathroom have been upgraded with quartz counters, new sinks and faucets as well. The private wrap around patio with low maintenance plants and lemon trees, provides for a perfect outdoor living space to relax and unwind. Enjoy the amenities the Camden Court community has to offer, including association pool, spa, playground and tennis courts, all in close proximity to Dana Point Harbor, The Ritz-Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, restaurants, schools, shopping, entertainment and the beautiful southern California beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24611 Camden Court have any available units?
24611 Camden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24611 Camden Court have?
Some of 24611 Camden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24611 Camden Court currently offering any rent specials?
24611 Camden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24611 Camden Court pet-friendly?
No, 24611 Camden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24611 Camden Court offer parking?
Yes, 24611 Camden Court offers parking.
Does 24611 Camden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24611 Camden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24611 Camden Court have a pool?
Yes, 24611 Camden Court has a pool.
Does 24611 Camden Court have accessible units?
No, 24611 Camden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24611 Camden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24611 Camden Court has units with dishwashers.

