24588 Sunshine Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Live in the Coveted Sunrise Community in this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Large View Deck from Master Bedroom. Spacious Home with a well thought out Floor Plan. Great Room, Living room, Formal Dining and Entry Downstairs. All Bedrooms and Laundry Upstairs. Cathedral Ceilings, Sliding Glass Doors and Large Windows make this home Light and Bright.

Location is close to Crown Valley Community Park and Niguel Botanical Preserve, Laguna Niguel YMCA with all Amenities and Amphitheater Excellent Schools, Shops and Beaches. Take advantage of Staying at Home while looking out over the Natural Preserve, Watch Fireworks, Sunsets and Fresh Air Breezes. Laguna Niguel Regional Park is nearby with Hiking, Biking and Open Trails. Be Safe at Home while enjoying the peace and sanctity of Nature Nearby.