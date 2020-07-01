All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24588 Sunshine Drive

Location

24588 Sunshine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Live in the Coveted Sunrise Community in this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Large View Deck from Master Bedroom. Spacious Home with a well thought out Floor Plan. Great Room, Living room, Formal Dining and Entry Downstairs. All Bedrooms and Laundry Upstairs. Cathedral Ceilings, Sliding Glass Doors and Large Windows make this home Light and Bright.
Location is close to Crown Valley Community Park and Niguel Botanical Preserve, Laguna Niguel YMCA with all Amenities and Amphitheater Excellent Schools, Shops and Beaches. Take advantage of Staying at Home while looking out over the Natural Preserve, Watch Fireworks, Sunsets and Fresh Air Breezes. Laguna Niguel Regional Park is nearby with Hiking, Biking and Open Trails. Be Safe at Home while enjoying the peace and sanctity of Nature Nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24588 Sunshine Drive have any available units?
24588 Sunshine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24588 Sunshine Drive have?
Some of 24588 Sunshine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24588 Sunshine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24588 Sunshine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24588 Sunshine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24588 Sunshine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24588 Sunshine Drive offer parking?
No, 24588 Sunshine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24588 Sunshine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24588 Sunshine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24588 Sunshine Drive have a pool?
No, 24588 Sunshine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24588 Sunshine Drive have accessible units?
No, 24588 Sunshine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24588 Sunshine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24588 Sunshine Drive has units with dishwashers.

