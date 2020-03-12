All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

24582 Sunshine Dr.

24582 Sunshine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24582 Sunshine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2018 remodeled canyon view home in nice quiet upscale neighborhood. Great for your relocation to the area or corporate stay or family stays. You are close to beaches, Disney, Irvines Corp offices. Come home from a long day of exploring or work and enjoy a BBQ in your private back yard with new gas firepit with lots of ambiance. There are canyon views and oceans breezes most days in the summer months. The home has everything you need to just relax and enjoy.
Recent kitchen remodel with new appliances, added new flooring upstairs and all new paint for a fresh look. There are 3 flat screen TVs in living room, loft and master . Large loft with desk to work, and separate lounging area to watch TV. Laundry room upstairs with bedrooms for easy access. This house feels much bigger with its 9 ft ceilings and vaulted ceilings. For beach days there are Beach chairs, umbrella and ice chest. There are 2 computer desk with monitors and Hi-speed WIFI throughout. Garage with space for one car and work out area with Treadmill. Parking in the complex for one more car. The house is very well kept and maintained for an allergen-free environment.
Great proximity to OC Beaches, If you like beaches, there is Salt Creek, Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente pier and even instructions to our secret secluded beach. Whether you are going to Disney, Beach, or working in the area, we are close to the 5 Fwy and Pacific Coast Highway which run parallel to the coast. In the winter months, grab your beach chairs and thermos and go watch our amazing winter sunsets from the cliffs at Strands Vista Park and complete your evening with a fine dinning experience in Dana Point or Laguna with many restaurants to choose from.
RELOCATION: We get lots of people relocating to the area. We can provide resources to introduce you to: Realtors, unpackers, cleaners, handyman, etc. We love to help people and refer our resources to help you out.
SNOWBIRDS: Come and enjoy our mild winters with nice temperatures. Dont snowbird in the desert, where it can be very cold at night. Enjoy our lovely winters with mild temps because of our proximity to the beach.
VACATION HOSTESS: You will have a vacation hostess at your disposal during your stay for any questions about the property or about the area. We enjoy helping others find their way around and making recommendations to our favorite restaurants and lots of fun things to do.

ALL RATES ARE PRICED FOR LOW MONTHLY RATES! Utilities are seperate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have any available units?
24582 Sunshine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have?
Some of 24582 Sunshine Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24582 Sunshine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24582 Sunshine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24582 Sunshine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 24582 Sunshine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24582 Sunshine Dr. offers parking.
Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24582 Sunshine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have a pool?
No, 24582 Sunshine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24582 Sunshine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24582 Sunshine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24582 Sunshine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
