Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Nicely appointed property in a quiet location. Property is furnished but can be leased unfurnished. Good size backyard with lots of green grass. Very nice view out the back with just the slightest twinkle of ocean on a clear day. HOA offers a clubhouse, pool/spa, tennis courts and picnic area.