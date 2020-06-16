All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 245 Shorebreaker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
245 Shorebreaker Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

245 Shorebreaker Drive

245 Shorebreaker Drive · (949) 482-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

245 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Here's your chance to spend a summer or fall at the beach in style and comfort! This incredibly remodeled condo is only about 2 miles from the beach and is tastefully furnished and ready for you to move right in for the summer months! Every square inch of this condo has been upgraded for your enjoyment, from the windows to the floors to the bathrooms and kitchen: you'll never want to leave. You can even spend those summer nights BBQing on the spacious patio as you enjoy the ocean breezes. Not only is the home itself incredible, but you're in a pristine location. With easy access to restaurants, theater, hiking trails, grocery stores, and the beach - everything you'll need for your stay is within a couple of miles. Included in your short-term lease is cable, internet, water, gas, and electricity (up to $200/month) - and access to the community pool, spa and clubhouse. Welcome to your summer home! Home is available beginning September 1 for 30+ day rentals. Visit www.245shorebreaker.com for virtual tour - this home is also available for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
245 Shorebreaker Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 245 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 Shorebreaker Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 245 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 245 Shorebreaker Drive does offer parking.
Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 245 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 245 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 Shorebreaker Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity