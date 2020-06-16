245 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

Here's your chance to spend a summer or fall at the beach in style and comfort! This incredibly remodeled condo is only about 2 miles from the beach and is tastefully furnished and ready for you to move right in for the summer months! Every square inch of this condo has been upgraded for your enjoyment, from the windows to the floors to the bathrooms and kitchen: you'll never want to leave. You can even spend those summer nights BBQing on the spacious patio as you enjoy the ocean breezes. Not only is the home itself incredible, but you're in a pristine location. With easy access to restaurants, theater, hiking trails, grocery stores, and the beach - everything you'll need for your stay is within a couple of miles. Included in your short-term lease is cable, internet, water, gas, and electricity (up to $200/month) - and access to the community pool, spa and clubhouse. Welcome to your summer home! Home is available beginning September 1 for 30+ day rentals. Visit www.245shorebreaker.com for virtual tour - this home is also available for sale!