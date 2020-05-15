All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24465 Silver Spur
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

24465 Silver Spur Lane · No Longer Available
24465 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House In Laguna Niguel! Call Today - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Laguna Niguel with 1537sqft. This property has a large living room with dining room and a nice kitchen with nook for a small table. Tile kitchen, entry & hallways with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and living room. Nice size 2 car attached garage garage with large built in cabinets and plenty of room for storage. Front loading washer and dryer are included in the rent. Two stainless steel refrigerators (kitchen & garage) also included in the rental price. Gardener included in the rent. Beautiful community pool area with a large neighborhood park near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24465 Silver Spur have any available units?
24465 Silver Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24465 Silver Spur have?
Some of 24465 Silver Spur's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24465 Silver Spur currently offering any rent specials?
24465 Silver Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24465 Silver Spur pet-friendly?
No, 24465 Silver Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24465 Silver Spur offer parking?
Yes, 24465 Silver Spur offers parking.
Does 24465 Silver Spur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24465 Silver Spur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24465 Silver Spur have a pool?
Yes, 24465 Silver Spur has a pool.
Does 24465 Silver Spur have accessible units?
No, 24465 Silver Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 24465 Silver Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 24465 Silver Spur does not have units with dishwashers.

