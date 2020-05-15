24465 Silver Spur

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House In Laguna Niguel! Call Today - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Laguna Niguel with 1537sqft. This property has a large living room with dining room and a nice kitchen with nook for a small table. Tile kitchen, entry & hallways with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and living room. Nice size 2 car attached garage garage with large built in cabinets and plenty of room for storage. Front loading washer and dryer are included in the rent. Two stainless steel refrigerators (kitchen & garage) also included in the rental price. Gardener included in the rent. Beautiful community pool area with a large neighborhood park near by.



Please call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-290-3388



