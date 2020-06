Amenities

Please call or email Patrick Hourigan today to arrange a private showing at (949) 463-7630 or aussiecfo@cox.net. Recent upgrades from top to bottom, New paint, new carpet, New Double Oven. This great home located off Crown Valley Pkwy is close to the heart of Laguna Niguel, close to City Hall, a few short miles to Dana Point and Salt Creek Beach. The home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, inside laundry room, granite counters in the kitchen and a private rear yard.