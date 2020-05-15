24411 Avenida De Los Ninos

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Absolutely Gorgeous, ground level in one of the best locations in the community along the greenbelt. You will love the privacy and the view of the green hill and green belt. Enter into the open and inviting living room with rich hardwood floors. Open living room flows to the dining room and to the kitchen with recessed lighting and a breakfast bar and included refrigerator. Master bedroom features a ceiling fan with direct-access to the full bathroom. Second bedroom features sliding doors to a second private patio. Amenities include spacious entertaining front patio, indoor laundry with included washer and dryer. One car garage with remote and one extra car space. Just walking distances to the pool and parks. Close to all transportation and freeways. This beauty is a must see.