Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24411 Avenida De Los Ninos
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

24411 Avenida De Los Ninos

24411 Avenida de los Ninos · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

24411 Avenida de los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Absolutely Gorgeous, ground level in one of the best locations in the community along the greenbelt. You will love the privacy and the view of the green hill and green belt. Enter into the open and inviting living room with rich hardwood floors. Open living room flows to the dining room and to the kitchen with recessed lighting and a breakfast bar and included refrigerator. Master bedroom features a ceiling fan with direct-access to the full bathroom. Second bedroom features sliding doors to a second private patio. Amenities include spacious entertaining front patio, indoor laundry with included washer and dryer. One car garage with remote and one extra car space. Just walking distances to the pool and parks. Close to all transportation and freeways. This beauty is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have any available units?
24411 Avenida De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have?
Some of 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
24411 Avenida De Los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos offers parking.
Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos has a pool.
Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24411 Avenida De Los Ninos has units with dishwashers.
