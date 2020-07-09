All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24403 Avenida De Los Ninos

24403 Avenida De Los Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

24403 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a beautiful one bedroom ground level condo and is located in the alluring community of Village Niguel Terrace. It comes with a 1 car garage. It is minutes away from the 5 freeway and and the 73 toll road. This home is a convenient commute to anywhere in the Southern California area. The property will be freshly painted before tenant occupies. Recent upgrades include laminate flooring, newer bathroom vanity and fixtures. This home is in a gated community close to shopping and freeways. The community offers many amenities which include a community pool, tennis courts, a large park and dog run. This home includes a washer and dryer in the unit and comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have any available units?
24403 Avenida De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have?
Some of 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
24403 Avenida De Los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos pet-friendly?
Yes, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos is pet friendly.
Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos offers parking.
Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos has a pool.
Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24403 Avenida De Los Ninos has units with dishwashers.

