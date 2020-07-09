24403 Avenida De Los Ninos

Amenities

This is a beautiful one bedroom ground level condo and is located in the alluring community of Village Niguel Terrace. It comes with a 1 car garage. It is minutes away from the 5 freeway and and the 73 toll road. This home is a convenient commute to anywhere in the Southern California area. The property will be freshly painted before tenant occupies. Recent upgrades include laminate flooring, newer bathroom vanity and fixtures. This home is in a gated community close to shopping and freeways. The community offers many amenities which include a community pool, tennis courts, a large park and dog run. This home includes a washer and dryer in the unit and comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.