All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24391 Rue De Gauguin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24391 Rue De Gauguin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24391 Rue De Gauguin

24391 Rue De Gauguin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24391 Rue De Gauguin, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** Reduced for Immediate Occupancy **, Gorgeous 4 Bed Rms, 2 1/2 Ba home in Prestigious Chatelain Estates with Panoramic Views from every window, light & bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, single loaded St. Master bedroom w/panoramic city lights, mountain & park views, plus 3 good size rooms 2 of which with Hills views. Designer color paint, family Rm w/fireplace & Panoramic Views, it opens up to a gourmet brand new kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, new stove top, dishwasher & oven/microwave combo, breakfast nook with panoramic views, kitchen bay window. Formal dining Rm, living Rm with fireplace, vaulted ceilings & lots of windows and skylights. Inside laundry Rm w/sink & cabinet. Tiled first floor, newer carpet & padding upstairs. Central Air & heat, all 3 fireplaces are gas & wood burning, beautiful front & back yards with panoramic views. Attached 2 car garage, long driveway can park 4 additional cars. Centrally located, easy FRWY & Toll Rd access, close to Crown Valley Park & YMCA center, Laguna Niguel Regional Park & Lake, 3.5 Miles to Beach. Award winning schools, you would enjoy living in this home. whole house re-piped, an added value and peace of mind for you. House has been professionally cleaned, carpet & tile steam cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have any available units?
24391 Rue De Gauguin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have?
Some of 24391 Rue De Gauguin's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24391 Rue De Gauguin currently offering any rent specials?
24391 Rue De Gauguin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24391 Rue De Gauguin pet-friendly?
No, 24391 Rue De Gauguin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin offer parking?
Yes, 24391 Rue De Gauguin does offer parking.
Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24391 Rue De Gauguin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have a pool?
No, 24391 Rue De Gauguin does not have a pool.
Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have accessible units?
No, 24391 Rue De Gauguin does not have accessible units.
Does 24391 Rue De Gauguin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24391 Rue De Gauguin has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego