24391 Rue De Gauguin

Amenities
** Reduced for Immediate Occupancy **, Gorgeous 4 Bed Rms, 2 1/2 Ba home in Prestigious Chatelain Estates with Panoramic Views from every window, light & bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, single loaded St. Master bedroom w/panoramic city lights, mountain & park views, plus 3 good size rooms 2 of which with Hills views. Designer color paint, family Rm w/fireplace & Panoramic Views, it opens up to a gourmet brand new kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, new stove top, dishwasher & oven/microwave combo, breakfast nook with panoramic views, kitchen bay window. Formal dining Rm, living Rm with fireplace, vaulted ceilings & lots of windows and skylights. Inside laundry Rm w/sink & cabinet. Tiled first floor, newer carpet & padding upstairs. Central Air & heat, all 3 fireplaces are gas & wood burning, beautiful front & back yards with panoramic views. Attached 2 car garage, long driveway can park 4 additional cars. Centrally located, easy FRWY & Toll Rd access, close to Crown Valley Park & YMCA center, Laguna Niguel Regional Park & Lake, 3.5 Miles to Beach. Award winning schools, you would enjoy living in this home. whole house re-piped, an added value and peace of mind for you. House has been professionally cleaned, carpet & tile steam cleaned.