24391 Rue De Gauguin

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** Reduced for Immediate Occupancy **, Gorgeous 4 Bed Rms, 2 1/2 Ba home in Prestigious Chatelain Estates with Panoramic Views from every window, light & bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, single loaded St. Master bedroom w/panoramic city lights, mountain & park views, plus 3 good size rooms 2 of which with Hills views. Designer color paint, family Rm w/fireplace & Panoramic Views, it opens up to a gourmet brand new kitchen with granite counter tops & center island, top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, new stove top, dishwasher & oven/microwave combo, breakfast nook with panoramic views, kitchen bay window. Formal dining Rm, living Rm with fireplace, vaulted ceilings & lots of windows and skylights. Inside laundry Rm w/sink & cabinet. Tiled first floor, newer carpet & padding upstairs. Central Air & heat, all 3 fireplaces are gas & wood burning, beautiful front & back yards with panoramic views. Attached 2 car garage, long driveway can park 4 additional cars. Centrally located, easy FRWY & Toll Rd access, close to Crown Valley Park & YMCA center, Laguna Niguel Regional Park & Lake, 3.5 Miles to Beach. Award winning schools, you would enjoy living in this home. whole house re-piped, an added value and peace of mind for you. House has been professionally cleaned, carpet & tile steam cleaned.