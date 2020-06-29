24361 Hilton Way

Amenities

Designer Townhouse in one of the most desirable communities of Laguna Niguel: Village Niguel Gardens. The unit was completely remodeled two years ago, and has over $80,000 in upgrades. Located in a private gated community, this townhouse features three bedrooms, with a modern kitchen designed with Porcelanosa tiles, high-end quartz countertops, touch close drawers, stainless steel appliances including GE Cafe' series stove, and a large pantry; high ceilings, a large master suite; master bath with granite counters and Hans-Grohe jetted shower with custom, seamless glass enclosure; modern guest bathroom, recessed lighting, crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, and a modern fireplace that is both gorgeous and keeps the home warm during cold winter nights. There is no other unit like this in this community. The unit also has new plumbing all throughout. The unit has an attached two car garage which features tile floors, laundry hook-ups, cabinets and and overhead storage area. Enjoy resort like living, where the HOA amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, a private dog park, and picnic areas. The community is within walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, and in very close proximity to the Toll Roads and the five freeway. The beach is only several miles away. The home is move in ready and most of the furniture featured in the pictures is also available for sale.