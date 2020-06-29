All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
24361 Hilton Way
24361 Hilton Way

Location

24361 Hilton Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Designer Townhouse in one of the most desirable communities of Laguna Niguel: Village Niguel Gardens. The unit was completely remodeled two years ago, and has over $80,000 in upgrades. Located in a private gated community, this townhouse features three bedrooms, with a modern kitchen designed with Porcelanosa tiles, high-end quartz countertops, touch close drawers, stainless steel appliances including GE Cafe' series stove, and a large pantry; high ceilings, a large master suite; master bath with granite counters and Hans-Grohe jetted shower with custom, seamless glass enclosure; modern guest bathroom, recessed lighting, crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, and a modern fireplace that is both gorgeous and keeps the home warm during cold winter nights. There is no other unit like this in this community. The unit also has new plumbing all throughout. The unit has an attached two car garage which features tile floors, laundry hook-ups, cabinets and and overhead storage area. Enjoy resort like living, where the HOA amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, a private dog park, and picnic areas. The community is within walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, and in very close proximity to the Toll Roads and the five freeway. The beach is only several miles away. The home is move in ready and most of the furniture featured in the pictures is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24361 Hilton Way have any available units?
24361 Hilton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24361 Hilton Way have?
Some of 24361 Hilton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24361 Hilton Way currently offering any rent specials?
24361 Hilton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24361 Hilton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 24361 Hilton Way is pet friendly.
Does 24361 Hilton Way offer parking?
Yes, 24361 Hilton Way offers parking.
Does 24361 Hilton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24361 Hilton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24361 Hilton Way have a pool?
Yes, 24361 Hilton Way has a pool.
Does 24361 Hilton Way have accessible units?
No, 24361 Hilton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24361 Hilton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 24361 Hilton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
