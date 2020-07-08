24351 El Pilar

Amenities
Beautiful upper unit condo located in the gated community of Casa La Paz. This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom has a very open floor plan, with plenty of windows, inside washer and dryer, new appliances, private balcony, and is move-in ready! Many upgrades throughout the home. Desirable location in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers, close to award-winning schools, freeways, and toll roads. It comes with one carport and there is plenty of guest parking close by. There is a community pool, spa, clubhouse, picnic area, and tennis courts for your enjoyment.