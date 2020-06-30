All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

24323 El Pilar

24323 El Pilar · No Longer Available
Location

24323 El Pilar, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Ready to move-in, upgraded, upper level condo in the gated community of Casa La Paz within walking distance to the farmer's market, shopping and restaurants. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and a spacious living room that leads to a private patio. Dual closets in the master suite. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private carport and nearby guest parking. Granite kitchen counters, white cabinetry and built-in microwave, stove and refrigerator included. Attractive flooring throughout. Community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse and BBQ area. Easy access to toll road, freeways and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24323 El Pilar have any available units?
24323 El Pilar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24323 El Pilar have?
Some of 24323 El Pilar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24323 El Pilar currently offering any rent specials?
24323 El Pilar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24323 El Pilar pet-friendly?
No, 24323 El Pilar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24323 El Pilar offer parking?
Yes, 24323 El Pilar offers parking.
Does 24323 El Pilar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24323 El Pilar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24323 El Pilar have a pool?
Yes, 24323 El Pilar has a pool.
Does 24323 El Pilar have accessible units?
No, 24323 El Pilar does not have accessible units.
Does 24323 El Pilar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24323 El Pilar has units with dishwashers.

