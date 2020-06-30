24323 El Pilar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

Ready to move-in, upgraded, upper level condo in the gated community of Casa La Paz within walking distance to the farmer's market, shopping and restaurants. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and a spacious living room that leads to a private patio. Dual closets in the master suite. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private carport and nearby guest parking. Granite kitchen counters, white cabinetry and built-in microwave, stove and refrigerator included. Attractive flooring throughout. Community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse and BBQ area. Easy access to toll road, freeways and beaches.