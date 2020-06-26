All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24286 Airporter Way

24286 Airporter Way · No Longer Available
Location

24286 Airporter Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo has a beautiful panoramic view of the hills with night lights sparkling in the distance. This is the only street in Village Niguel Gardens with this fantastic view facing west which makes for beautiful sunsets. This condo has been fully renovated. You can be the first to use the new quartz counter tops, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. New counter tops in the bathrooms and also flooring. Enjoy the lament flooring of the entry, living room, and dining room. Close to shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment. Located just a short drive to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Toll Road Access, and South County Beaches. Village Niguel Gardens, has controlled gate access, 2 pools, a park area just for Village Niguel Gardens right next door and great schools. Start enjoying living in orange county and make this your dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24286 Airporter Way have any available units?
24286 Airporter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24286 Airporter Way have?
Some of 24286 Airporter Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24286 Airporter Way currently offering any rent specials?
24286 Airporter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24286 Airporter Way pet-friendly?
No, 24286 Airporter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24286 Airporter Way offer parking?
No, 24286 Airporter Way does not offer parking.
Does 24286 Airporter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24286 Airporter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24286 Airporter Way have a pool?
Yes, 24286 Airporter Way has a pool.
Does 24286 Airporter Way have accessible units?
No, 24286 Airporter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24286 Airporter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24286 Airporter Way has units with dishwashers.
