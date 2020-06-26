24286 Airporter Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo has a beautiful panoramic view of the hills with night lights sparkling in the distance. This is the only street in Village Niguel Gardens with this fantastic view facing west which makes for beautiful sunsets. This condo has been fully renovated. You can be the first to use the new quartz counter tops, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. New counter tops in the bathrooms and also flooring. Enjoy the lament flooring of the entry, living room, and dining room. Close to shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment. Located just a short drive to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Toll Road Access, and South County Beaches. Village Niguel Gardens, has controlled gate access, 2 pools, a park area just for Village Niguel Gardens right next door and great schools. Start enjoying living in orange county and make this your dream home.