Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

24275 Avenida De Las Flores

24275 Avenida de las Flores · No Longer Available
Location

24275 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning and Gorgeous!!! Upper-level two-bedroom end-unit has a private garage and sits in a gated community walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. This home has a popular great room style floorplan with a kitchen that opens to a spacious family room and dining area. Upgraded with a custom tile backsplash, the kitchen also has stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The vaulted ceilings and laminate wood floors that run throughout the house add to the open, airy feel of this home. The full bathroom has been stylishly remodeled with stacked stone accents and glass tile, a sparkling glass shower enclosure, raised sink bowl, and a custom door with frosted glass that provides access to the spacious master bedroom. The second bedroom opens to the family room with double doors, and also has a private balcony. This home sits in the lovely community of Village Niguel Terrace which offers a private pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a large park and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
24275 Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 24275 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24275 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
24275 Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24275 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 24275 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24275 Avenida De Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
