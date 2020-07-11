24275 Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

Stunning and Gorgeous!!! Upper-level two-bedroom end-unit has a private garage and sits in a gated community walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. This home has a popular great room style floorplan with a kitchen that opens to a spacious family room and dining area. Upgraded with a custom tile backsplash, the kitchen also has stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The vaulted ceilings and laminate wood floors that run throughout the house add to the open, airy feel of this home. The full bathroom has been stylishly remodeled with stacked stone accents and glass tile, a sparkling glass shower enclosure, raised sink bowl, and a custom door with frosted glass that provides access to the spacious master bedroom. The second bedroom opens to the family room with double doors, and also has a private balcony. This home sits in the lovely community of Village Niguel Terrace which offers a private pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a large park and tennis courts.